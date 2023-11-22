Rainbow Bridge: FBI investigating after vehicle explodes on bridge connecting US and Canada

(AP)

A vehicle has exploded on a bridge connecting the US and Canada with the FBI warning that the situation is "very fluid".

The governor of New York state also confirmed there has been an incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls - and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The car was reportedly trying to enter the US from Canada. A terrorism task force has been assembled to investigate the explosion.

Two occupants who were in the vehicle that exploded are dead, a law enforcement source told CNN. The vehicle had reportedly already been through an initial security area where documents are required to be shown before it blew up.

Witnesses said the vehicle had collided with a checkpoint booth at high speed before exploding on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul said: "I've been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation.

"State agencies are on site and ready to assist.

"At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.

"I am travelling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,' she said.

"The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls.

"The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation."

A White House spokesperson said the situation was being monitored.

“This is obviously a very serious situation in Niagara Falls,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Parliament, as he excused himself from Question Period in the House of Commons to be briefed further.

“We are taking this extraordinary seriously,” he added.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said his government is receiving regular updates from US authorities, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and border service agencies.

Story continues

Leblanc plans to speak with the US homeland secretary soon, he said.

Meanwhile local media WIVB reported earlier that all four international border crossings between the US and Canada in Western New York were closed on Wednesday due to the incident.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge are also blocked in both directions. Local government offices were also locked down.

Images and video from the border control scene showed a fire and what was thought to be debris on the ground.

In a statement on X, the FBI in Buffalo wrote: "The FBI Buffalo field office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls.

"The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

Speaking to WGRZ-TV, Mike Guenther said he saw a vehicle speeding toward the crossing from the U.S. side of the border when it swerved to avoid another car, crashed into a fence and exploded.

“All of a sudden he went up in the air and then it was a ball of fire like 30 or 40 feet high,” Guenther told the station. “I never saw anything like it.”

A tourist visiting Canada who at the scene told DailyMail.com she saw plumes of smoke rise into the air above the border and was told she wouldn't be able to cross.

She was attempting to cross over into the US for a walk from Canada when they were turned around.

She said: "It must have just happened as we'd come up to it. Moments before the guard had said as long as we have passports, it's fine.

"Then we were told not go over and to try again in a couple of hours."

The incident comes a day before Thanksgiving when millions of Americans visit friends and family, increasing cross border traffic.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it would be stepping up security across the system.

Travellers at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport should expect additional screenings and vehicles coming into the airport will undergo security checks, the agency said.

"The Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are fully operational. We advise travellers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel," the agency said in a post on X.

President Joe Biden is currently in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

This is a developing story. More follows.