Rain, winds from Lee hit Charlotte County

Crews were fixing downed trees and restoring power as rain and winds from post-tropical storm Lee hit Charlotte County on Saturday.

In Saint Andrews, Mayor Brad Henderson said at 11 a.m. that police are on scene as a power line is down across Hwy. 127, with power down for many residents.

"Many without power in the region including our downtown. Trees falling across roads but public works dealing with efficiently," he said in a message. "We are getting through it though."

On Saturday morning, Ray and Judy Glennie were out shovelling leaves out of the storm drain in front of their house on Harriet Street.

“It’s the leaves are all on the trees, that’s the problem. And the wind direction,” Judy Glennie said, noting that it usually blows from the water but is now pushing back the other way.

On Parr Street, Ken and Marilyn MacKeigan were walking with their dogs, Slate and Moxie. "We're sort of like the post office. Rain, sleet, snow, we've still got to walk the dogs," Ken MacKeigan said. He said they’d been preparing by clearing loose items from the yard and “a stick of bologna for rations.”

Gladys Burton, who lives in Saint Andrews, said her day was fine, “other than no power.” She also went to Tim Hortons for tea, and met with Ed and Rose Leblanc, who had come in from Chamcook Lake.

They were joined by Casey Murray, who walked up to their table in a yellow raincoat and matching hat. He said his power in Saint Andrews had still been on.

“My day’s just fine and dandy, couldn’t be nicer,” said Casey Murray, “How’s it going?”

“It’s going great. We’re excited. The storm’s fun, isn’t it?” Rose Leblanc replied.

She said they had experiences with storms in the past, with Ed Leblanc noting they once had a winter ice storm that put out the power for two weeks.

“That was bad, because we had to get a generator … but this one, it’s not bad,” he said. He said his must-haves were water and a flashlight, and that they had lots of food and propane.

Burton said she had everything, “as long as my cat’s alright.”

“The only thing I couldn’t do this morning was read my Bible,” Burton said, noting it was too dark.

On Grand Manan, CAO Chris Rayner said at 12:30 p.m. that it's "so far so good, really, I think we've been fortunate so far." He said there had been 50-60 customers on the island without power, which had been reduced to 21. He said that there had been two or three road blockages which had been repaired, with provincial crews focusing on areas where the road had been blocked the whole way.

"They're focusing on full closures, so anything that's passable they're leaving and coming back to," Rayner said. From where he was, he said the wind "had started to diminish" and may be changing direction from east to north, which he said would be helpful.

According to Environment Canada at around 12:30 p.m., the Longs Eddy Point lighthouse station on the north tip of Grand Manan recorded a peak velocity of 81 knots, or just over 150 km/h.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal