Rain, wind in forecast for French Open quarterfinals

Spectators take cover under umbrellas as third round matches were suspended because of rain showers at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Saturday, June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PARIS (AP) -- It has been rainy and windy before the scheduled start of the French Open quarterfinals. And the forecast calls for similar weather later.

First up on each of the tournament's two main courts on Tuesday's schedule are women's matches: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at Court Philippe Chatrier, and No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark against unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

None of the eight women's quarterfinalists, including those playing Wednesday, owns a major title.

The men's quarterfinals slated for later Tuesday are No. 4 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta in an all-Spanish matchup, and No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria.

---

