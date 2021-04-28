Rain, thunderstorms expected in Kansas City with stronger storms later in the day

It’ll be a rainy day in the Kansas City area as showers and thunderstorms are expected in the metro, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re weather aware for today because we have rain and thunderstorms likely heading into the afternoon and the early evening,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Some of these rain or thunderstorms could actually be a little on the strong side, especially during the afternoon and evening forecast.”

Rain will be hit or miss throughout the day with rain chances possible on either side of Interstate 70 and the state line, she said.

“But later this afternoon into this evening, I’m keeping an eye on radar especially just west of town moving into town around sunset,” Ritter said. “Those storms could be bringing a little bit of hail back or some gusty winds.”

Most of the area will see between a half inch to an inch of rain from the storms. After 9 or 10 p.m., the chance for rain decreases from northwest to southeast and the Kansas City area settles into a drier forecast for Thursday.

“The extended forecast looks fantastic for the weekend,” she said. “Then early next week, more rain and storms arrive.”