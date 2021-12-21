Rain Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will provide a corporate overview at the JP Morgan Chase 40th Annual Healthcare Conference and at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, both conferences being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.



Additional details can be found below:

Conference: JP Morgan Chase 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET

Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

Conference: H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Date and Time: Prerecorded presentation will be available beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

Replay of the corporate overview presentation will be available by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

