Rain can’t dampen spirits at downtown festivities

The sudden drench of rain could not put a damper on the festivities at downtown’s centre core, lighting up the festival square.

The downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ) hosted its lighting up festival in celebration of the first anniversary of the festival square on Friday evening through Sunday morning at the downtown centre core. Executive director at the downtown BRZ, Sarah Amies, shared the purpose of BRZ and the invitation to the community to explore the downtown shops.

“It's very much in our mandate to ensure that our downtown is perceived as friendly, safe and clean, and a good place for folks to come. You know, shop and play basically on the administrative side or the business revitalization side… We want to invite the rest of the city and beyond to come and visit the downtown and just explore and see what we have to offer down here. It's phenomenal restaurants, shops, cafes, galleries,” said Amies.

The celebration collaborated with Southern Alberta Art Gallery (SAAG). The festival had beer gardens, a SAAG market, and Cody Hall band. Cami Tanner, the business owner of herbal apothecary, said she feels lucky to be part of the sixth street and festival square.

“We are so excited and very lucky to be on Sixth Street, where we have this amazing festival square to bring so much community together. And so many performers and talented people and all different kinds of small businesses together just to celebrate downtown,” shared Tanner.

The downtown Lethbridge BRZ was established in 1987 and has only hosted the downtown festivals for a year. One of the beer vendors at the festival, Tony Radvak, president of the Pass Beer Company, said the beer companies coming together in collaboration for festivities and noted the rainy weather impact.

“We have gotten together last few years to do collaborations. Beer companies come together tonight and attract people to visit our breweries along Highway three… I mean, determine the weather is kind of playing a bit of a factor, maybe scaring some people away, possibly. But the traffic's pretty light so far. Hopefully, it's gonna pick up, and the weather will stay aside and have a good day,” said Radvak.

During the festivities on Friday evening, while the Cody Hall band was playing, a sudden downpour of rain resulted in spectator’s seeking shelter from the rain under the tent booths. One of the spectators at the festival, Vincent Castonguay, expressed through the rain his enjoyment of the festival despite the heavy rain.

“I was pretty impressed with the music, and I was actually pleasantly surprised with the festival happening,” said Castonguay.

The celebration on the festival square continued with a children’s carnival on Saturday; there were bouncy castles, face painting, a magic show, and games. Amies expressed BRZ's determination and recovery of the festival after the rainstorm.

“We’re an intrepid bunch down here. The business revitalization zone is solution focused, and we're not going to let a little weather interrupt our event too much.”

The festival came to an end on Sunday at noon after the morning pancake breakfast. Trent Tinnery, a magic show entertainer, shared the turnout was successful despite the weather on Friday and the hard work put into this event.

“Really good after the weather we've had yesterday with that storm and everything. And they've been planning this for I think they hired me to do it in January. Emily and the gals that's her, they're the people that put this together have been working very, very hard to make it a successful event,” said Tinnery.

Steffanie Costigan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald