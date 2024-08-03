Rain suspends DC Open semifinals, with top-seeded Sabalenka leading Bouzkova in 3rd set

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus led Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 when rain suspended play Saturday in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals.

Sabalenka won her second straight Australian Open title in January. She withdrew from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury.

The winner will face Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Caroline Dolehide of the United States in the first semifinal. Ranked as high as No. 2, Badosa has slipped to 62nd after a back injury sidelined her six months last year.

In the men's semifinals, second-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States was scheduled to face 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy, and fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda was set to play No. 5 Frances Tiafoe in an all-American match. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press