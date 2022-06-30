Heat and humidity build across Ontario, storm risk in northern regions

Heat and humidity build across Ontario, storm risk in northern regions
Heat and humidity build across Ontario, storm risk in northern regions

Thursday is shaping up to be a fairly calm day across southern Ontario as conditions settle down behind a cold front that tracked through on Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies and a minimal chance for showers will allow Thursday’s highs to climb a few degrees above seasonal for the final day of June, as southerly flow allows the heat and humidity to rebound ahead of our next system.

A combination of daytime heat and warm nights have prompted heat warnings for southwestern regions of the province, including Windsor and London.

DON'T MISS: 6 long weekend must-haves for parks, picnics and camping

There is a widespread risk of scattered thunderstorms in northern Ontario on Thursday, with the main threats being strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail.

Instability will build through the day as a front slices across the region, which will provide a trigger for some storms to become severe.

A LOOK AT YOUR LONG WEEKEND WEATHER

Heat and humidity will build into southern Ontario for Canada Day on Friday, which brings the threat of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s to around 30°C during the afternoon.

The risk of thunderstorms could interfere with outdoor activities and fireworks displays throughout southern Ontario. Make sure to keep your Weather Network app handy and monitor the radar if you’re looking forward to spending time outside on Canada Day.

MUST SEE: The best fans to help you cope with extreme summer heat

Aside from a chance for showers and the occasional rumble of thunder on Saturday for portions of southern Ontario, we’ll see a pretty comfortable remainder of the weekend as cooler temperatures and lower humidity prevail.

The heat will build by the first full week of July, though, with a sharp dividing line expected to fall in place across the region. Folks to the south of this atmospheric division can expect hot and humid weather, while cooler weather dominates to the north of the dividing line. This gradient could serve as the focus for thunderstorms throughout the week.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for your latest forecast across Ontario.

