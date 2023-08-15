Parts of southern Ontario to see their coolest day of the astronomical summer

After a brief break from the unsettled weather, a low-pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring rain and embedded thunderstorms to southern Ontario, beginning Monday night for some.

While localized flooding will be a concern for some on Tuesday, the bigger story in southern Ontario will be the unseasonably cool temperatures ushering into the region. Tuesday is going to be the coolest day of the astronomical summer for several cities.

image10

Monday night to Tuesday

Areas: Southern Ontario

Timing: Monday night through Tuesday night

Weather: There is the chance for some embedded thunderstorms within the rain, but they will not pose much of a threat except for heavy rain and lightning. The periods of rain will continue on Tuesday, with the system bringing precipitation to eastern Ontario Tuesday afternoon and ending Wednesday morning.

ONRain

It’ll be a changeable weather day with some breaks here and there, but the most persistent rain will be closer to the shorelines of lakes Erie, Ontario, and southern Huron. There will be more breaks for areas near Georgian Bay and central Ontario.

It’s also going to be the coolest day of the astronomical summer for a bunch of cities on Tuesday. We haven’t seen daytime highs hover near 20°C this summer, but Aug. 15 will be one of them:

image7

Beyond

Drier conditions move in on Wednesday. However, there is a long low-pressure system moving through Ontario for Thursday, bringing a cold front for southern sections.

The low-pressure system is forecast to be uncharacteristically strong by August standards, so gusty winds and below-seasonal temperatures will spread across northern Ontario on Thursday.

image4

The entire province will see blustery winds out of this low, gusting as high as 60-70 km/h at times.

