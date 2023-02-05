Here are rain, snow totals from latest Fresno-area storms. Is more rough weather to come?

As a winter storm warning remained in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, the latest system to move through the central San Joaquin Valley already has brought solid snowfall totals to higher elevations in Fresno County.

Over a 24-hour period there had been 7.6 inches of snow at Kaiser Point in Fresno County at an elevation of about 9,100 feet, according to the National Weather Service. There also has been 6.6 inches at Cedar Grove, 5.9 at Lake Wishon and 5.7 inches at Tamarack Summit.

Various Winter Weather products are currently in effect for Central California. A Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada. Winter Weather Advisory for the Grapevine and Tehachapi Range along with a Wind Advisory for the same area. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hshrOi7g1f — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 5, 2023

Snowfall at Devils Postpile in Madera County was measured at 9.7 inches.

“The range was around 2 inches up to near 10 inches, based on some of the reports,” said Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the Weather Service. “That was probably the ballpark, at least for last night. We are expecting more today, though. We could get some more this afternoon. We are seeing some showers in the Sierra occurring. Some of that could be snow, some of that could be rain mixed with hail.

“I’d expect the snow levels to be a little bit lower than what we were seeing (Saturday) night. It looked like it was just about 6,000 feet and that should be falling.”

Snowfall totals at elevations above 8,000 feet are forecast to be as high as 30 inches through Sunday night, while in the Valley thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible through Sunday afternoon.

There had been only 0.19 inches of rain at the Fresno Air Terminal through 8 a.m. Sunday, 0.43 inches in northeast Clovis and 0.28 in northwest Clovis, according to the National Weather Service. Fresno County rainfall totals were highest at Mountain Rest (1.49 inches), Shaver Lake (1.25) and Trimmer Springs (1.19).

“We could see some heavier storms with at least some small hail possible. It’s possible there could be hail accumulation on the ground with some of the stronger storms,” Ochs. said. “I’d say mainly heavy rain, otherwise.”

Thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon in the green shaded areas below. Gusty winds, small hail, brief periods of moderate rain, and cloud to ground lightning will be the main weather hazards possible with these storms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PN8zWaAQEc — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 5, 2023

To the south, Tejon Pass could see as much as 4 inches of snow and the Kern County mountains may see winds gusting to 50 mph.

A winter weather advisory for the Tehachapis was scheduled to be in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, with the possibility of “hazardous travel conditions ... along I-5 in the mountain passes.”

Valley weather is expected to clear, but with the possibility of more rain on the way, at the start of next week.