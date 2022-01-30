Rain returns to Western Washington and maybe a little lowland snow, too

Rain has returned to Western Washington, which will be light to showery in the coming days, and that also means snow in the mountains, a forecaster with the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Snow levels also are expected to drop to around 1,000 feet, but whether they drop below that remains to be seen.

Meteorologist Mary Butwin said rain showers could further lower snow levels Monday into Tuesday, although it’s most likely to be a mixture of rain and snow in South Sound.

North of Seattle could be a different story.

The Bellingham area appears to have a greater chance of snow Tuesday night because overnight lows are forecast to drop a notch below freezing to 31 degrees.

The South Sound won’t be as cold this week.

Overnight lows in Tacoma are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s with daytime temperatures in the 40s.

The Olympia area is expected to be as cold, although Tuesday night temperatures appear to be the coldest at 33 degrees.