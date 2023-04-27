Rain puts Miami Marlins series finale at Atlanta Braves in delay after three innings

For the third time this road trip, weather is impacting the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins’ series finale against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday went into a rain delay after three innings as a heavy bout of rain began falling just as the Braves were taking the field for the fourth inning.

It had been raining off and on all morning but the precipitation was minimal at first pitch. The weather forecast called for rain to continue throughout the day with the potential for thunderstorms.

Miami (12-13) has lost all three games of the series to this point against the Braves (17-8): 11-0 on Monday, 7-4 on Tuesday and 6-4 on Wednesday.

Miami also had its first game of this road trip, Friday in Cleveland, postponed, which forced the Marlins and Guardians to play a doubleheader on Saturday that Miami swept. The first game of the doubleheader, though, also was delayed a couple hours.

This story will be updated.