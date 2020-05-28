Rain postpones second NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte to Thursday

The rain has delayed a second Cup Series race at Charlotte. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rain is wreaking havoc with NASCAR’s plans to race seven times in 11 days.

Wednesday night’s Cup Series race at Charlotte has been postponed to Thursday because of rain from Tropical Depression Bertha. The race was set to go green at 8 p.m. ET. With rain still falling at the track at that time and a likely drying period of over two hours, NASCAR pushed the race to 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

It will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

As a result, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol has been pushed to Monday at 7 p.m. ET. That has to happen because Fox needs to take down its television equipment at Charlotte and get it to Bristol. With a Thursday night race, a turnaround for a Saturday race was logistically impossible.

This is the third Cup Series race of four scheduled from May 17-27 to be impacted by rain. The May 20 Cup Series race at Darlington was called 28 laps short of its scheduled conclusion because of rain and Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 was delayed by over an hour during the first stage because of rain.

It’s also the second time an Xfinity Series race has been postponed during this short period. The Xfinity Series was scheduled to resume its season on May 19 at Darlington but that got pushed to May 21 because of rain. And even that race was delayed because of precipitation.

The Cup Series will race at Bristol on Sunday after Thursday night’s event. Barring a rain postponement, of course.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

