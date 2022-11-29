Rain and near-freezing temperatures coming to Sacramento. Here’s the latest forecast

Rain and snow will, fittingly, kick off December in Northern California.

In Sacramento on Wednesday night, after 10 p.m., there’s a 40% chance of rain with a low around 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It expects 0.10 to 0.25 inches of precipitation.

Rain will continue into Thursday, mostly before 4 p.m. during the day and before 10 p.m. at night. Highs are near 52 and lows are around 33. There is a chance of showers Friday through to the weekend.

Cool temperatures will persist across interior #NorCal into next week. High temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees below average by the end of the week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TNXZVmYctP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 29, 2022

Friday’s high is forecast at around 52, low at 35; Saturday’s high is around 52, low at 41; and Sunday’s high is near 53, low at 35.

Areas near the foothills will see chillier temperatures and snow. The NWS forecasts heavy snow from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Ten inches to over 2 feet of snow is expected to fall in the Shasta Mountains and southern Cascades, and 1 to 3 feet could fall in the Sierra Nevada. The agency is warning drivers in the area of reduced visibility, major traffic delays and chain controls. Travel is discouraged.

In Redding, temperatures are expected to hit highs in the 50s from Wednesday to Friday, and lows around 30 to 40. In South Lake Tahoe, Wednesday’s high is near 46 with lows around 22. Highs for Thursday and Friday are near the 40s and lows around 8 and 16 degrees, respectively.

