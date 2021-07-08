Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, weather dept predicts moderate rain for 2 days

A visual from Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra [India], July 8 (ANI): Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning with the weather department forecasting moderate rain in the city and the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for 48 hours.

Giving a forecast of 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai stated, Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with the possibility of occasional intense spell at isolated places.

The department also said, "Moderate rain in the city with a possibility of heavy falls at isolated places" as a forecast for 48 hours. (ANI)