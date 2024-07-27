Rain impacts day one of Paris Olympics

[Getty Images]

Wet weather has impacted the opening day of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with some events postponed or delayed.

Heavy rain fell throughout Friday's opening ceremony in the French capital and carried on into Saturday.

The men's skateboard street event at Place de la Concorde was due to take place on day one but has been rescheduled for Monday because of rainfall.

Both the preliminary round and the final were due to take place, with the women's event scheduled for Sunday.

At Roland Garros, play on the outside courts is not expected until 17:15 local time (16:15 BST) and several matches have already been cancelled with Team GB's Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter all scheduled to play.

Meanwhile, Paris 2024 organisers say they remain "confident" the triathlon events will go ahead as planned on Tuesday despite heavy rainfall affecting the water quality of the Seine.

A planned training session on Sunday may be cancelled with the cleanliness of the river already a concern prior to the start of the Games.

"Depending on current water quality levels and the conditions expected over the next 24 hours, it is possible that the familiarisation (athlete training) scheduled for Sunday, 28 July at 8am may be cancelled," said organisers.

A decision on whether the training session will go ahead will be made at 04:00 local time (03:00 BST) on Sunday, but according to organisers the water quality is expected to return to the correct limit "within the next 24-36 hours".

In the women's cycling time trial, slippy roads resulted in several riders sliding off their bikes when going round corners, including the United States' world champion Chloe Dygert who finished third, behind Britain's second-placed finisher Anna Henderson and Australia's Grace Brown who took gold.

The forecast for the coming days does, however, suggest plenty of sunshine and warm weather.