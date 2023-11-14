When will rain hit Sacramento? Here’s the latest as storm breaks over Northern California

Rain is expected in the capital region as a storm system makes its way through Northern California, bringing with it days of precipitation over the valley, foothills and mountains.

Meteorologists predicted rain would begin Tuesday morning in Sacramento, but as of 10 a.m. not a drop had fallen in the area. According to the National Weather Service radar, the storm began west of Interstate 5, along the western Sacramento Valley, and could move into the Redding area by early afternoon.

The storm system developed over the Pacific, further west than originally predicted, said weather service meteorologist Dakari Anderson. Precipitation totals are trending lower “as the system progresses slower through the area,” according to the weather service’s latest forecast discussion.

The next chance of showers in Sacramento is now after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the five-day weather forecast shows. Anderson said the city is more likely to see rain in the afternoon. If predictions hold, that will kick off at least four days of rain in the capital. From Wednesday through Friday, there is a 20 to 60% chance of rain, with “showers likely” Saturday. The rain forecast is similar across the region, with Roseville, Folsom and the foothills region expecting a similar trend through the weekend.

8:45 AM Radar Update



Observed rainfall has increased along the west side of the Valley, from a trace to a quarter of an inch. Rain will continue west of I-5 this morning with the potential of light rain moving into the Northern Sac. Valley in the early afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dE7GfSdfAL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2023

A flurry of snow and rain is expected throughout the week in the Tahoe region. The snow level is expected to be between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, according to the weather service.

More wet weather is predicted in the coming weeks.

Most of the state is expected to see wet conditions this winter as a “super” El Niño makes its way through Earth’s northern hemisphere.

El Niño and its counterpart, La Niña, are climate phenomena that can affect weather patterns across the globe with extreme pressure systems, rainfall and wind, the National Weather Service wrote on its website.

