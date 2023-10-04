Rain and high temperatures may bring muggy weather to Sacramento. Here’s the latest forecast

Sacramento temperatures have been warming up over the past few days, and now there is a possibility of light rain early next week, which could make things muggy in the capital city.

There is an “above-average precipitation” chance on Monday for the Sacramento Valley, foothills and the mountains, according to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning.

“(The) increased chance of precipitation to the area can definitely make it feel a little more muggy,” said NWS meteorologist Jeffery Wood.

Here’s when you can expect light showers

There is a 15% chance of precipitation in the Sacramento area from around 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon, Wood said. That means whatever rain does fall nearby won’t be too heavy.

“We’re not really expecting too much precipitation right now for Sacramento,” Wood said.

Below are average precipitation totals forecast between Oct. 9-13 at water centers in the region, according to the NWS climate prediction center:

Sacramento Executive Airport: 0.02 inches

Redding Municipal Airport: 0.05 inches

Red Bluff Municipal Airport: 0.03 inches

Marysville, Yuba County Airport: 0.02 inches

Blue Canyon Nyack Airport: 0.09 inches

Vacaville Nut Tree Airport: 0.02 inches

Stockton Metropolitan Airport: 0.02 inches

Modesto City County Airport — Harry Sham Field: 0.01 inches

What’s in the forecast?

Leading up to the expected rain on Monday, temperatures will remain in the low 90s for most of the week.

However, temperatures in Northern California on Wednesday will be 4-8 degrees above average for this time of year, according to an NWS post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A warm fall day forecasted today over NorCal with high temperatures 4 to 8 degrees above normal!

Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days in Sacramento this week, with highs reaching 92 degrees, according to the weather service’s forecast.

