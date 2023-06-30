Will rain and heat in Miami stretch into Fourth of July weekend? What the forecast says

Are you planning to spend the Fourth of July weekend at the beach? Taking your family on a picnic or boat ride?

Whatever your outside plans, the National Weather Service in Miami urges us to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun as a heat wave creeps from the Texas area to the southeast region of the country.

So expect a sweltering Independence Day weekend with an increasing risk of excessive heat.

And don’t forget the thunderstorms.

Both rain and heat will stick around into the holiday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast each afternoon and evening into next week, with a 70% chance of rain. The strongest storms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rip current risks may become elevated along the Atlantic coast over the weekend.

“Some of the storms could be slow-movers and could produce some downtpours and flooding at times,” said Lissette Gonzalez, a meteorologist with CBS News Miami.

How hot will it feel?

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 90s in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, but that’s not the entire story.

The heat index, or how the temperature feels, may reach up to 105 degrees in parts of South Florida, possibly triggering heat advisories to alert people about threatening temperatures.

Dangerous and potentially deadly heat strokes, caused by the body’s failure to self-regulate its temperature when exposed to excessively high temperatures, are likely with prolonged exposure to the sun.

Tips to prevent heat stroke

According to Miami-Dade County, groups at a higher risk of having heat stroke include older adults, young children, people with chronic health conditions or mental illness, outdoor workers, people living unsheltered or with limited access to AC, pregnant women and pets.

Please see our latest key messages for the ongoing southern U.S. #heatwave that is expected to slide eastward this weekend before relaxing early next week. Remember to follow proper heat safety, which includes looking out for vulnerable individuals and pets. pic.twitter.com/0Uk91fmTDZ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 29, 2023

To stay safe, here’s what you can do to fend off heat stroke:

▪ Spend time in air-conditioned buildings like neighborhood community centers, libraries, malls or movie theaters.

▪ Reduce physical activity and move to shaded areas.

▪ Do outdoor activities in the cooler morning or evening hours.

▪ Cool your body down quickly by wearing a wet scarf, bandana or shirt.

▪ Drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich drinks, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more.

▪ Limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol because they can be dehydrating.

▪ Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car.

Signs of heat stroke

Miami-Dade County also recommends that you watch for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke, which may include a combination of these symptoms:

▪ Throbbing headaches and confusion

▪ Nausea, dizziness, fainting, a rapid and strong pulse and loss of consciousness.

▪ Red, hot, dry or damp skin and body temperature above 103 degrees.

If you think you or a love one is experiencing heat stroke, the National Weather Service recommends calling 911 or taking the affected person to the hospital immediately.

“Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency,” the agency warns. “Delay can be fatal.”