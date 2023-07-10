Rain gives unlikely triumph for NASCAR star William Byron — and heartbreak for others

The most consequential question ringing in drivers’ ears at the end of Sunday night’s Cup race wasn’t about tire strategy or the slickness of the surface or who’s-drafting-behind-who.

Those questions were certainly flying around — but the most important one was much less technical than all that:

“When is the rain coming?”

That question’s answer — NASCAR issued a red flag on Lap 185 and then called the race at 8:57 p.m. — drew relief and triumph from William Byron. The driver of the 24 car for Hendrick Motorsports was in the lead when the rain came pouring down and he earned his fourth win of the 2023 season because of it.

And that same answer drew heartbreak from those right behind him.

First, the triumph: With Sunday’s victory, Byron is the only driver with four wins on the season. Him appearing in a makeshift Victory Lane in the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s media center, thus, wasn’t unexpected on its own.

But Byron won in an unlikely way — after spinning out in the infield on Lap 79 and going down a lap in Stage 2.

Even Byron himself was a bit surprised, he said.

“I’ve never got a rain win, so I was like, ‘Sure enough, with me leading, this isn’t going to happen like this,’” Byron said. “I think as soon as the caution came out I asked what lane we were going to choose.

“I just kept thinking that way, and even when we got out of the car, I kept thinking that way. But then once we got over there, it was official. It just took a long time to feel comfortable because I was trying to stay locked into the race.”

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) wins Sunday’s rain shortened race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

If Byron was pleasantly surprised, others in the media center ... weren’t. That included Daniel Suarez (P2), AJ Allmendinger (P3) and Michael McDowell (P4) — all of whom were desperate for a win as their time to clinch a 2023 playoff spot has now shrunk to seven regular-season races.

“One side of me wishes I had one more restart to give it a shot,” Suárez told reporters post-race. “And another side of me, I’m good with it because the two cars behind me also needed a win, so who knows if they were actually going to help me (pass Byron)? Probably not. It is what it is. But the 99 team really needed a result like this because lately we’ve been really fast, but we haven’t been able to get the finishes that we deserve. So this is good for our group.”

Said Allmendinger: “Everybody was racing for Lap 130. I think that’s why the intensity ramped up.”

Michael McDowell bet on the rain more than anyone. He filed down pit road with his car essentially running on fumes — having not pit for a field-most 53.5 laps.

“I think we maximized what we could right there, but we were pretty close to winning the race, too,” McDowell said. “I’m a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t hold those guys off for a couple more laps.”

The consolation to all the rain-truncated race? It was a really good one.

Like Daytona’s 2022 summer race, the impending rain prompted drivers to be more aggressive. To be desperate. After all, particularly after it passed Lap 130, teams surmised that whoever was at the front would be declared the winner once the rain came.

Drivers were running three-wide, hugging the walls — turning any momentum into a run toward the front.

Story continues

That resulted in seven cautions for 43 laps, 18 lead changes and 12 different leaders. Among those leaders: Pole-sitter Aric Almirola led 46 laps; Chris Buescher led 39; Ryan Blaney and Byron each led 20.

Commentators and NASCAR fans across generations lauded the action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Dale Earnhardt Jr., for instance, tweeted his analysis after he finished up his broadcasting duties.

“I have wanted Atlanta to be great and appreciated for so long,” Earnhardt wrote. “I came here as a kid for decades, loving all the success dad had here. Loved winning a race myself here. But the stands have been empty for some time now.

“Finally we have reason to be excited about racing and big crowds at a track that I was worried we may lose forever.”

Sunday had rain. It also had desperation and relief and heartbreak.

And, of course, it had a loud radio transmission — spotters, crew chiefs, everyone answering every question their driver had.

Including the big one.

The “When is the rain coming?” one.

“I was so confused on half the s--- (my spotter) said,” Kyle Busch, who finished fifth, said with a hoarse voice and big smirk.

The answer made for a great race.