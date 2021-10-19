Rain fury sweeps across India: Flooding in Uttarakhand and Kerala causes untold destruction and chaos

Rain has wreaked havoc in Ramgarh, Nainital areas of Uttarakhand. The entire area of €‹€‹Talla Ramgarh submerged in rain water. People have reached their rooftop and are seeking help. Image Courtesy: @CNBCTV18Live/Twitter

The heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has also caused debris to fall on to the Badrinath Highway, leading to its closure. Vehicles have been stuck on the highway for hours as authorities try to clear the path. However, the rains are making the situation difficult. ANI

The rains have led to scenes of chaos and disaster and as per the last input from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami 16 people have died in the last two days. At Chalthi River in Champawat, an under-construction bridge has washed away due to a rise in the water levels. ANI

The State Disaster Response Force team has already been pressed into action and they are rescuing locals and tourists who have been stranded owing to the rains. The Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has also been halted. Image Courtesy: @satyaprad1/Twitter

The rainfall has been so severe that guests at the Lemon Tree Hotel near the Ramganga River in Jim Corbett National Park have been forced to take refuge on the roof of the building. Cars surrounding the hotel were underwater and after hours, the guests were rescued from the site. Image Courtesy: @mustafaquraishi/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kerala too has witnessed heavy rainfall, causing over 25 deaths over the weekend. PTI

Several houses were washed away and people became trapped in the district of Kottayam in Kerala state. Kottayam and Idukki are two of the worst affected districts in the state, where days of heavy rainfall have caused deadly landslides. PTI

Thousands of people have been evacuated and 184 relief camps have been set up across Kerala, where more than 8,000 people are being provided food, bedding and clothing. Military helicopters are being used to fly in supplies and personnel to areas where people are trapped, officials said. PTI

