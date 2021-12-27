Rain, freeze watch in the Valley, low snow: wintry weather this week around Modesto

The last week of 2021 is looking wet and cold in the Modesto area, with the National Weather Service predicting rain and issuing a freeze watch.

After a Sunday that was mostly dry, another storm moved in overnight. As of 8 a.m., the Modesto Irrigation District has measured nearly two tenths of an inch of rain in downtown since midnight.

National Weather Service forecasters say rain will continue this morning, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. That will be followed by a clear, cold night. The freeze watch is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow has been falling steadily in the foothills, with several reports of spinouts on the roads and scattered power outages over the weekend. A winter storm warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Monday, with snowfall continuing through the week before clearing out Thursday.