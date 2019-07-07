Rain forces NASCAR to postpone Daytona Cup race

The race has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday and will be broadcast live on NBC.

Qualifying was for the race was canceled on Friday, which set the field per the rulebook and is primarily based on owner points.

Joey Logano’s No. 22 Penske team currently leads the owner points and will start from the pole.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read Also:

Logano will start on pole at Daytona after qualifying cancelled

“I think anytime you can be first it’s a good position. That’s where I want to be all the time. The beginning or the end I want to be first all the time,” Logano said. “Where we would have qualified? I don’t really care. We’re first.

“We never made a qualifying run to really know where our single-car speed was going to be, not that we were banking on rain or anything like that, it just played out that way. We’ll take it.”

Kyle Busch will start second, Logano’s Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, will line up third, Kevin Harvick starts fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 starters are Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney.

Five drivers will have to start the race from the rear of the field – William Byron (going to a backup car) and Kyle Larson, Justin Haley, Joey Gase and Brendan Gaughan all for unapproved adjustments.

Read Also:

Ross Chastain wins wild Daytona Xfinity Series race