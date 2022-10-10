Will rain and flood alerts continue for South Florida this week? What the forecast says

South Florida was swamped with rain and pinged with flood alerts on Sunday. But Monday will have a different feel.

Forecasters say the start of the workweek will be dry and partly cloudy. Afternoon highs will hit 87 and drop to 77 at night, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

“Mild start this Monday,” said Lissette Gonzalez, a meteorologist with CBS Miami, news partner of the Miami Herald.

That’s quite a change from Sunday, when the region was put under a flash flood warning and the radar was filled with red and orange.

Gonzalez said to expect a passing shower or two on Monday. But then ...

The chance of rain jumps to 50 percent on Wednesday and 70 percent on Thursday, according to the weather service.

The nice part about that?

The rain will make way for cooler nights, with the temperature dropping later in the week to the low-70s.