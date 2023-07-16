Rain, flash flood potential postpones NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire

NASCAR’s premier series will race on Monday.

The Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed to noon Monday, the sanctioning body announced Sunday. The decision came after rain poured on Loudon, N.H., for hours — with local forecasts showing that there was the potential for flash floods later in the afternoon.

Fans can watch the Crayon 301 on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN.

Monday’s forecast shows less than a 10% chance of rain.

This is the third time a Cup race has been postponed to another day in 2023. The first was in Dover in April, and the other came at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

As with the Coke 600 earlier this year, fans with unscanned Sunday tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or IndyCar race during the next calendar year.

Christopher Bell, last year’s winner at this racetrack, will start on the pole on Monday, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr.