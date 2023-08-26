Rain fails to dampen spirits at seaside Victorious Festival
Rain has failed to dampen the spirits of music-lovers as they partied at the seaside Victorious festival.
Acid jazz band Jamiroquai took to the main stage of the three-day event at Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Friday evening playing a greatest hits set including Space Cowboy and Virtual Insanity.
On the Castle Stage – next to Henry VIII’s historic waterfront castle – DJ Pete Tong performed his Ibiza Classic with a 50-piece orchestra which kept the crowds dancing despite downpours of rain.
On Saturday night, Club Foot rockers Kasabian are headlining the Common Stage while Mercury Prize winners Alt-J are headlining the Castle Stage with the Sunday night headline slot being taken by Grammy and Brit award winners Mumford & Sons.
Away from the main stages, the kids’ arena features a range of attractions including roaming dinosaurs and adventurous attractions including a climbing wall and zip wire and fairground rides.
The site incorporates Southsea Skatepark which hosts roller discos through the weekend and football fans are able to pick up some tips from the team behind the England women’s beach soccer squad which normally train within the grounds of the festival site.
Other acts performing during the weekend include Mae Mueller, Ben Howard, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy and Katy B.
Visitors to the festival were warned to plan ahead because of possible traffic congestion on Saturday with South Western Railway services disrupted by the RMT strike action.