Canada's Raonic eliminated by McDonald in third round at NBO Toronto

TORONTO — Canada's Milos Raonic is making a third-round exit at the National Bank Open.

He dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to American Mackenzie McDonald at Sobeys Stadium.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., had his serve broken to open each set.

The former world No. 3 returned to the ATP Tour last June after an injury absence of nearly two years.

Raonic upset ninth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in the first round of his hometown tournament and beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round.

Raonic was the last Canadian remaining in the singles draw of the Masters 1000 series event.

Aug. 10, 2023.

