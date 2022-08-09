Canada's Pospisil drops opener to Paul, Shapovalov to resume rain-suspended match

MONTREAL — Canada's Vasek Pospisil was eliminated from singles play at the National Bank Open on Tuesday after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to American Tommy Paul.

Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., had three break points in the final game of the opening set but was unable to convert. Paul completed the victory in one hour 25 minutes.

The start of the opening session at IGA Stadium was delayed about 90 minutes due to wet weather. Pospisil received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw. He's entered in the doubles draw with Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was down 2-3 to 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria when light rain returned in the afternoon.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia later Tuesday.

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday. The tournament continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

The Canadian Press

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. "I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term," Huberdeau

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. "I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term," Huberdeau

