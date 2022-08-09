Rain delays play again at National Bank Open men's tennis tournament

In this article:

MONTREAL — The start of play at the National Bank Open has been delayed by light rain at IGA Stadium.

Canada's Vasek Pospisil was scheduled to open play on centre court against American Tommy Paul. Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw.

Later in the day, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Also Tuesday, wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

The Canadian Press