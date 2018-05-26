Rain delays Xfinity Series race at Charlotte for about an hour Rain reared its head in the final stage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The red flag came out at Lap 172 for weather before a big downpour hit the 1.5-mile track and caused a delay of one hour, one minute and 12 seconds. Television coverage of the conclusion of …

Rain reared its head in the final stage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The red flag came out at Lap 172 for weather before a big downpour hit the 1.5-mile track and caused a delay of one hour, one minute and 12 seconds. Television coverage of the conclusion of the race shifted from FS1 to FS2. Weather had played a role earlier in the race, bringing out a caution on Lap 125.

At the time of the red flag, Brad Keselowski was scored as the race leader according to NASCAR Timing & Scoring with Daniel Hemric in second. Kyle Busch won the first two stages of the race and led 93 laps. However, a rash of caution put drivers on varying strategies and caught in traffic, Busch clipped the grass and went spinning and sliding into Chase Briscoe on Lap 161.

A mechanical issue derailed Chase Elliott’s day shortly into the final stage. Elliott is filling in for the suspended Spencer Gallagher in five races for GMS Racing starting with Saturday’s race at Charlotte.



Rain canceled Saturday’s opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice as teams prepared for Sunday’s Memorial Day tradition, the Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX). The session was scheduled to begin at 9:05 a.m. ET and run for 50 minutes. The schedule for the day was adjusted to move Xfinity Series qualifying to 10:20 a.m. ET with the final Monster Energy Series practice starting shortly after 11 a.m. ET and running for about an hour.

NASCAR has 12 Toyota Tundra track drying units, 13 jet dryers, three vacuums (two track vacuums, 1 Elgin sweeper) and two tractor brooms on hand for track-drying efforts.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, today’s forecast for Concord, North Carolina, included scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.