After rain delay, Pigot, Veach crash in Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Rookie Zach Veach crashed hard Friday on the final day of practice before qualifying this weekend for the Indianapolis 500.

Veach's car wiggled coming through the first turn before slamming hard into the outside wall. The car slid through the second turn and then hit the wall again before skidding to a stop. He stayed in the car momentarily before climbing out under his own power. The 22-year-old American was later checked, cleared and released to drive.

It was the second crash of the day and it left A.J. Foyt Enterprises with the challenging task of putting the car back together in time for Saturday morning's qualifying.

Spencer Pigot also crashed Friday, less than 30 minutes after practice resumed following an afternoon rain delay. The 23-year-old American hit the outside wall coming out of the second turn before the car rolled to a stop on the back straightaway.

Pigot quickly climbed out of the cockpit and was taken to the infield medical center where he was checked and cleared to drive. He drives for Juncos Racing after finishing 25th as a rookie last year.

Rookie Jack Harvey's smoking engine also brought out a caution flag before rain doused the 2.5-mile oval. Harvey, a Brit, drives for Andretti Autosport.

Qualifying will continue Sunday with the nine-car pole shootout, and the race is scheduled for May 28.

