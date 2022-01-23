Rain continues to disrupt Women’s Ashes with England and Australia awaiting final test

(Getty Images)

England’s final Twenty20 match of the Women’s Ashes was again abandoned due to rain in Adelaide.

Each side take a point with Australia leading the series 4-2 heading into the one-off test in Canberra starting on January 27 with four points on offer as England hope for at least a draw.

“It’s really frustrating but we’re just going to have to prepare as best we can for the Test,” England captain Heather Knight told BBC Test Match Special.

“We’ve had some really good preparation in the last couple of years in Test cricket, but it’s a pretty quick turnaround, so it’s going to be quite tricky.

“Previously when we’ve not been at our best we’ve gone into our shells a little bit, so we’ve talked about the way to beat the Aussies is to be aggressive,” added Knight.

“We have to be positive in the Test and make a plan to try and win it.”