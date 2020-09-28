Rain Alert: South India to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till September 30, Conditions for Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon Becoming Favourable, Says IMD

New Delhi, September 28: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of South India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD informed that parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka will experience a heavy downpour till September 30. "Isolated heavy rainfalls at isolated places also very likely over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 3 days; over Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th September, 2020", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The weather agency said conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest Monsoon from West Rajasthan and adjoining areas during next 24 hours. It added saying that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over South peninsular India and adjoining coastal areas during next 3 days. It added that dry weather very likely over most parts of the northwest India from Monday onwards.

The IMD said that the weather conditions are due to the influence of a trough that runs from cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast across Gangetic West Bengal and Coastal Odisha at lower tropospheric levels. The IMD said another cyclonic circulation lies over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at mid-tropospheric levels.

