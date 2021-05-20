Railway Conductor Dies After Being Pinned Between 2 Rail Cars

getty

A railway worker died Wednesday after he was pinned between two rail cars in Newington, New Hampshire.

The victim — identified as 61-year-old Dale Jenkins — was working as a Pan Am conductor at a plant for SubCom, an undersea fiberoptic cable company, when the accident occurred, police told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Officers responded to the plant around 2:20 p.m. after reports of the accident to find Jenkins "pinned between two knuckles of the rail cars," Newington Police Chief Michael D. Bilodeau told the newspaper.

Jenkins was still conscious and breathing when authorities arrived. He spoke with officers and firefighters who responded, and he complained of hip and abdominal pain, according to Bilodeau.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, the Union Leader reports.

Police said they aren't sure how Jenkins became stuck between the rail cars, and he was not able to articulate to officers exactly what had happened.

Investigators from the National Board of Transportation Safety are expected to arrive on scene Friday to evaluate the situation, a spokesperson for the agency told PEOPLE.

"Investigators will begin examining the equipment involved, documenting the scene and possibly begin interviewing folks who may be able to provide any insight as to what may happen," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The Newington Police Department and SubCom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.