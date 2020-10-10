Railway assures Automobile industry associations to resolve their concerns on priority

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automobile Freight Train Operators (AFTOs), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), and discussed ways to boost Automobile loading through Railways.

According to an official release, the participants in the interaction were informed about the steps taken by Railways to promote loading of automobiles, which has led to this "quantum jump" - and were asked to bring more loading to Rail.

The participants were assured that all possible help will be extended to them, and all their concerns and issues will be addressed on priority, the release said.

Railways said the total loading of automobiles through railway was only 429 rakes in 2013-14, which has increased to 1,595 rakes 2019-20.

It said that Railways is aiming to achieve a modal share of Automobile loading to 20 per cent by the end of 2021-22, and a modal share of 30 per cent by 2023-24.

"Participant were informed that more terminals being opened up for Automobile traffic (as per demands of the industry) Charodi (WR), Bakshi Ka Talab (NER), Mesra (ECR). Also, export to Bangladesh in BCACBM rakes being planned in coordination with Bangladesh Railway. New taller design of auto-carrier wagons(using the envelop of Double Stack Dwarf Containers) *being developed by RDSO in consultation with the industry," the release stated.

The Railways further said AFTOs, ATMA, who were all part of the meeting, lauded the initiative and committed to working in partnership with Indian Railways to facilitate transportation of automobiles through Railways. (ANI)