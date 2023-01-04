Rails to Trails reflects on accomplishments so far

·1 min read

The Rails to Trails fundraising task force hit the ground running at the end of September and have been hard at work to raise awareness and funds for the project.

Despite the short length of time the task force has had, it has so far exceeded expectations and has already had some strong support from the community.

“We’re super pleased a lot of businesses and organizations are stepping up to sponsor certain items, but the project is more than that,” Rails to Trails task force Chair Jason Blanke tells the Mail.

The task force was established by community members and some members of council passionate about the Rails to Trails project, which will see some 19 kilometres of former CN Rail right-of-ways transformed into a new trail network throughout the Drumheller Valley.

Over $30,000 was raised during the Rails to Trails community Christmas party at the beginning of December, with donations and sponsorships for some of the trail amenities continue coming in; Drumheller Valley Half Marathon sponsored one of the trail stations, the Kohut and Colberg families sponsored Midland Bridge and will name it Kohut Crossing, and Community Futures Big Country sponsored the Main Station at the edge of downtown Drumheller.

Mr. Blanke says regardless of what someone donates-whether it is $5 or $100,000-the funds will all go towards a good community cause which will support the community in a number of ways, from promoting better health, to supporting tourism and business development.

He adds, all donations over $25 will receive a tax receipt from the Town of Drumheller, and donations over $1,000 will receive recognition on the donor wall at the Main Station.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com, The Drumheller Mail

