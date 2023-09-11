Railroad schedules delayed after train hits ATV, causing fiery crash near Mendon, MO

Railroad schedules may be delayed after a train crashed into an all-terrain vehicle stuck on the tracks, causing a fiery crash Monday morning near Mendon, Missouri.

Troopers responded around 8:40 a.m. to the crash on the tracks in the area of Mike Road just north of Mendon, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A BNSF train struck a side-by-side style ATV, causing damage to the vehicle and the train’s engine.

No injuries were reported in the crash. There was no damage to the cargo of the train.

Roadways in the area aren’t affected by the crash. Train passengers may experience delays until the debris is cleaned.