Railroad museum to offer free train rides at Old Sacramento turntable for first time

Calling all train lovers and California State Parks enthusiasts: The California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento will be hosting a first-time ever event on the historic turntable.

As part of its celebration of California State Parks Week, the museum and foundation will offer free rides on the No. 2 locomotive Wednesday. It will be first come, first served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This is a way for the public to engage with the museum in a new, unique and rare opportunity,” said California State Railroad Museum Foundation President and CEO Tim Schroepfer.

Schroepfer said that the museum had to close down a part of their excursion rail line, so this event will also serve as a way for visitors to still be able to hop on a train.

Why should you attend?

During the ride on the turntable, anyone who partakes in the activity will be able to see the museum, the levy, and the bridge on I St, said Ty Smith, the museum director.

“People should attend, because [they] often think about California State Parks as streams, rivers and trees,” Smith said. “But there’s also a history side of it as well, so we’re showcasing and highlighting the cultural history that we preserve.”

What is the turntable?

The No. 2 locomotive will be used in this activity pulling an open-air gondola for 15-minute train rides. These rides will include a few spins on the turntable, according to the news release.

Built in 1911, the historic turntable was constructed by the American Bridge Company for the Union Pacific in Washington, according to a 2013 edition of the California State Railroad Museum Foundation’s newsletter. The turntable was later installed in Old Sacramento State Historic Park in 1980. It is currently located outside the Roundhouse at the west end of the museum and is still in use.

“We use the turntable almost daily, moving things in and out of the museum,” Schroepfer said. “It also allows us to operate our excursion railroad to Sac’s southern railroad.”

The ride may affect those prone to dizziness and, “due to limited aisle widths,” it is not wheelchair or stroller accessible.

More events for California State Parks Week

Here’s a list of more activities and adventures happening in-person and online within the Sacramento area and all throughout the state for June 14 through June 18.

These events and activities include:

▪ Sunset Kayak Tour

▪ Lake Natoma Explorations

▪ Family Bike Night

