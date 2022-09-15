Railroad crisis averted

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Just a day before rail workers planned to strike, companies and labor unions reached an agreement. Sent by Florida's governor, about 50 migrants unexpectedly showed up by plane to Martha's Vineyard. And Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis.

👋 It's Thursday! Laura Davis here. And today is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Read more about it here! Now, let's get to the news.

But first: New images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope pierce through thick layers of stardust and gas, revealing the most detailed look yet into the heart of the Orion Nebula. Check them out.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

'Big win for America': Labor deal averts major rail strike

After 20 straight hours of negotiations, President Joe Biden said Thursday that freight railway companies and workers had reached a tentative agreement that would avert a shutdown that could have paralyzed the economy. Biden celebrated the deal alongside union leaders and rail executives at the White House, calling it a “big win for America” and for both sides of the labor dispute. He said rail workers will receive better pay, improved working conditions and a “peace of mind” over health insurance, while companies will strengthen their ability to recruit and retain workers. See the terms of the deal here.

President Joe Biden speaks about a tentative railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington. From left, Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Biden, Celeste Drake, Made in America Director at the Office of Management and Budget, and National Economic Council director Brian Deese.
President Joe Biden speaks about a tentative railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington. From left, Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Biden, Celeste Drake, Made in America Director at the Office of Management and Budget, and National Economic Council director Brian Deese.

When third-party travel plans go sideways

If you're like me, checking third-party booking sites is my tried-and-true method when planning any type of travel. Third-party sites like Expedia, Priceline and Kiwi.com are one-stop shops, offering package deals on flights, car rentals and accommodations. However, when travel plans go awry, it can be confusing and stressful to figure out who is responsible for resolving the issue: the hotel (or airline, or car rental company) or the booking site. First things first: Stay calm. Next: Read this for a look at what to do.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

A royal outpouring of grief: Mourners lined up Thursday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who is lying in state in Westminster Hall – with people waiting at least nine hours to do so. The queue snaked across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didn’t mind the wait. Read more.

Members of the public stand in line, adjacent to Tower Bridge, to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Members of the public stand in line, adjacent to Tower Bridge, to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

Florida gov: 50 people flown to Massachusetts are 'illegal immigrants'

Taking locals by surprise, two planes landed on Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard that appeared to be carrying Venezuelan nationals sent there by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claims undocumented immigrants belong in progressive states. The immigrants, thought to be from Venezuela, were flown by a chartered aircraft from Florida, Texas or both, local officials said. A spokesperson for DeSantis said late Thursday that the people on the planes are "illegal immigrants." The group of 50 people – men, women and children – said they had been put on a plane with only a brochure from the island's service center. Why did DeSantis do this? Keep reading.

A woman, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, holds a child as they are fed outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
A woman, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, holds a child as they are fed outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.

🥳 Lordy, lordy, USA TODAY is 40!

In 1982, USA TODAY introduced a brash new way to deliver the news – short, to the point, lots of color. Did that mark an inflection point for an industry that rejected us? Or did it, as some smartly think, serve as a template for the internet? Either way, what became apparent as we flipped through 480 months of news since the first edition in 1982, writes former executive editor David Colton, was how often USA TODAY made a difference. We've got 40 moments, chosen by dozens of current and former staffers, when USA TODAY made a diﬀerence to our readers, our nation or to our staﬀ. Check out our 40 most meaningful moments here.

Real quick

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Roger Federer announces he will retire from tennis

Roger Federer, who became the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles in tennis, announced Thursday that he is retiring from competition after a multiyear struggle with knee injuries. Federer, 41, had hoped to come back for one final goodbye in 2023 but said next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final event. Though Federer will not finish his career as the player with the most Grand Slam titles – Rafael Nadal has 22 and Novak Djokovic passed him with his 21st at Wimbledon this year – his popularity and influence on the sport goes beyond just numbers. Read more about Federer's illustrious career here.

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie during the men's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie during the men's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Railroad union strike, migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, USA TODAY anniversary, Roger Federer. Thursday's news.

Latest Stories

  • Russia calls Queen's funeral snub 'profoundly immoral' and 'blasphemous'

    Russia has described the decision not to invite its representatives to the Queen's funeral as "profoundly immoral" and "blasphemous". Leaders and dignitaries from around the world have been invited to the late monarch's state funeral, but Russia's Vladimir Putin and others were snubbed. "We view this British attempt to use a national tragedy that has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country during the days of mourning as profoundly immoral," Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

  • Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a Really Powerful Way With Her Outfit

    Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a brooch previously owned by the Queen for her coffin procession to Westminster Hall.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a