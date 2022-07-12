Rail workers offered 5pc pay rise and cheap tickets for their friends to avoid fresh strikes

Oliver Gill
·4 min read
Rail workers striking outside of King's Cross railway station in June - AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Rail workers striking outside of King's Cross railway station in June - AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Rail workers are being offered a 5pc pay rise, heavily discounted train travel for family members and cash bonuses of up to £900 each in a scramble to prevent further strikes.

State-owned Network Rail has tabled a new pay deal for its 20,000 members that is likely to be seized on by teachers, nurses and other public sector workers to demand wage increases of their own.

The deal also includes a guarantee from Network Rail that no compulsory redundancies will be made over the next two years.

According to a draft letter entitled "final pay offer", seen by The Telegraph, Network Rail staff will receive a 4pc pay rise, backdated to the start of 2022. Next year they will be given a further 2pc pay rise, plus an additional 2pc if staff agree to ditch archaic working practices such as demands for 12 minutes “walking time” to get to work.

Workers will also receive a £650 cash “bonus” with those paid less than £24,000 in line for an additional £250 payout.

Employees and their families will benefit from 75pc discount train travel from January 2023 — all at the taxpayer's expense.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) last night warned that its workers "refuse to be short-changed" but said it would consider the proposal, in a move that industry insiders said might mark a softening of its militant stance.

Network Rail, meanwhile, upped the ante by saying it would put the new terms to the vote in an internal referendum if rejected by RMT leaders.

Mick Lynch, the union’s general secretary said: "Our NEC [National Executive Committee] will have to make a decision on this offer tomorrow.

"But Network Rail and the train operating companies need to understand that RMT has done deals with both London Underground and recently Merseyrail that were well in excess of what our members are being offered here.

"Railway workers have lost thousands of pounds in earnings due to a pay freeze in recent years and they refuse to be short-changed again.”

A Network Rail spokesman said the pay rise was equivalent to a 5pc annual increase.

Although below the recent 8.4pc pay rise offered to London Underground workers and the 7.1pc increase handed to workers on Merseyrail, 5pc is considerably more than the between 2pc and 3pc offer to other public sector employees.

Network Rail was nationalised by New Labour following the collapse of Railtrack in 2001 in the wake of the Hatfield rail crash that claimed the lives of four passengers.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “We have put a new pay offer on the table for our RMT colleagues which will be worth over 5pc, conditional on achieving savings through modernising reforms.

“There’s also money on the table for a fair and affordable deal for next year too. While money is extremely tight because of the railway’s financial troubles following the pandemic, we can afford to make this offer if our people accept change and compromise, which will fund it.”

Hopes of the two sides closing in on a deal came as drivers' union Aslef prepares to announce strike dates on Thursday.
In what would be the biggest walkout for a quarter of a century, staff at eight train companies backed industrial action on Monday in a vote on pay.

Walkouts by 21,000 members of the Aslef union are expected to cause even more mayhem than last month's RMT strikes, with as few as one in 10 services likely to operate on strike days.

The Aslef executive committee is meeting over the next two days to consider the ballot result. Union sources said that an announcement on dates for action is likely to follow on Thursday, allowing strikes to be held as early as Jul 28.

Asked whether there was any hope of a breakthrough before Thursday, one senior union source said: “I don’t think so. Both sides are now digging in.”

Aslef has typically taken a more conciliatory approach towards industrial disputes when compared with the RMT and Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA). Some 2,500 members of  the TSSA also voted in favour of industrial action on Monday.

Mr Lynch added last night: "We will not hesitate to call further strike action and seek to coordinate with Aslef and TSSA, if the rail industry will not seek a negotiated settlement with us."

Talks continue on Wednesday between train operators at the RMT.

