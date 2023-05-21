Rail worker knocked unconscious and left with fractured skull after violent assault

Police have released an image of a man who may have information regarding the assault (BTP)

Detectives have launched an appeal after a rail worker was left with severe injuries following a violent assault in northwest London.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called at 12.15am on Sunday to reports that a member of staff at Harrow on the Hill station had been punched.

The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured skull which led to bleeding on the brain. The victim remains in hospital for further assessment.

The BTP has since released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information relating to the “unprovoked” assault.

Detective sergeant Mike Blakeburn said: “This was an appalling and unprovoked act of violence on a member of staff simply doing their job, and we are doing all we can to trace the person responsible.

“We know a number of people witnessed the incident at the time and I would urge them to come forward to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 12 of 21/05/23. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”