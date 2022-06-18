Rail union holds BP and Shell stakes despite attacks on ‘indefensible shareholder dividends’

Mick Lynch of the RMT has denounced BP for making 'obscene profits' train rail strikes - Guy Smallman/Getty Images

The rail union that will bring Britain to a standstill this week has built a £22m war chest by investing in a hedge fund, big banks and the oil industry, despite its socialist campaigning.



The Rail, Maritime, and Transport union (RMT) has stakes worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in BP and Shell - two companies that its head attacked earlier this year for generating "obscene profits" and paying "indefensible shareholder dividends".

The union has also put money into Melrose, which recently completed a controversial takeover and break up of the engineering specialist GKN.

Meanwhile, it poured more than £120,000 into a fund run by Man Group, the London-listed hedge fund and holds shares in HSBC and Lloyds, while campaigning for the banking system to be nationalised.



The most recently published accounts for the union, for 2020, reveal it has also backed the drinks giant Diageo, and the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.



The investments have paid off for the RMT, generating paper profits of more than £3m. Mick Lynch, the union’s leader, was awarded pay and benefits of £163,000 in 2020. A spokesman said that Mr Lynch has now agreed to reduce his annual pay to £84,000.

Despite its investing, the RMT has attacked “greedy multinationals” such as French cleaning company Atalian Servest in recent months for paying out dividends that are similar to those the union itself benefits from its own investments.



Mr Lynch has also lambasted private rail operators over “a culture of massive dividend payments and corporate greed”. Both First Group and Go-Ahead came under fire last year over their plans for investor pay-outs. RMT argued that First Group should not be "lining the pockets of its private investors", while union chiefs criticised Go-Ahead's profits, saying: "It's time to cut out these greedy middlemen and bring the whole of the railway into public hands."

Fellow trade union Unite campaigned against the takeover of GKN by Melrose in 2018.



Unite has also balloted members at GlaxoSmithKline to launch landmark industrial action at the FTSE 100 pharmaceutical and consumer brands giant. Strikes were later averted after a last-minute pay deal was agreed.



More than 50,000 RMT members plan to walk out on Tuesday in the biggest strike for more than three decades. Industrial action is also scheduled to take place on Thursday and Saturday.



Rail chiefs have released an emergency timetable with just one in five trains set to run. Those services that do run will start at 7.30am and finish at 6.30pm.

Union leaders are opposing plans to cut costs on the railways to stem the billions of pounds of taxpayer cash that is being poured into the network to balance the books.

Speaking to the Telegraph last month ahead of seperate strike action, around the Platinum Jubilee weekend, Mr Lynch defended the moves, which he said had historically "brought us results that other people haven't had".



"People who feel resentful about that, if they had unions as strong as this one, and as resilient and as determined, they might have got a better deal out of the last 20 years."



A spokesman for the RMT said: “The RMT like many non-profit organisations invests money in order to grow the union for the benefit of members and all of this is democratically decided through our structures.



"The union is fully committed to nationalising the banking sector and would be very happy to see JP Morgan and others come into public ownership so its profits could be used to benefit the entire country.



"RMT represents members in the oil and gas industry who do the work that make huge profits for companies such as Shell and BP.



"We are fully in favour of a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits and ultimately public ownership of the entire industry, so the public as a whole can benefit from the wealth they produce."