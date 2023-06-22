Train strikes: RMT union announces three days of walkouts in July

RMT picket line

Thousands of rail workers will strike on three days in July as part of a long-running dispute about pay and conditions.

Strikes at 14 rail firms have been called on 20, 22 and 29 July, the RMT union said.

It said negotiations with rail firms and the government had stalled.

Unions are pushing for more pay as the cost of living rises rapidly, but rail firms have said they will not pay more without concessions on conditions.

The RMT said 20,000 of its members, including guards, train managers and station staff, would walk out after train operators did not make a new offer.

Its general secretary, Mick Lynch, said that train operators and the government had not "made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution".

"The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute," he added.

The latest strike dates coincide with sporting events including the fourth and fifth Ashes Tests and The Open golf championship.

Pay push

Unions say any pay offer should reflect the rising cost of living. Inflation - the pace of general price rises - is at 8.7%.

The latest pay offer from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, was a backdated pay rise of 5% for 2022.

Unions would then have to agree to reforms before members could get a second year's pay rise of 4%, negotiated with individual operators.

The BBC understands that rail operators are willing to negotiate with the RMT, but want the union to put the latest pay offer to its members before taking further action.

The union's industrial action began a year ago, and last month, members voted for another six months of action.

Industry group UK Hospitality said the rail strikes were a "hammer blow" for firms including pubs, bars and restaurants.

"Strike disruption over the past year has already cost the hospitality sector £3.25bn in lost sales and there is no doubt that figure will increase as a result of these strike days," said the group's chief executive Kate Nicholls.