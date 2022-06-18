Rail and Tube strikes to go ahead after talks fail to resolve dispute

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
Union leaders have confirmed that next week’s rail and Tube strikes will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it had held discussions in the past few weeks at senior levels with Network Rail, train operators and London Underground.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Despite the best efforts of our negotiators no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.”

He confirmed that strikes at Network Rail and 13 train operators will go ahead on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, and on London Underground on Tuesday.

The action by tens of thousands of rail workers will cripple services for most of the week.

Mr Lynch said: “It has to be restated that the source of these disputes is the decision by the Tory Government to cut £4bn of funding from our transport systems – £2bn from national rail and £2bn from Transport for London.

“As a result of this transport austerity imposed by the Government, the employing companies have taken decisions to savage the Railway Pension Scheme and the Transport for London scheme, cutting benefits, making staff work longer, and poorer in retirement, while paying increased contributions.”

Mr Lynch said thousands of jobs were being cut across the rail networks and workers were facing below-inflation pay rises.

“In the face of this massive attack on our people the RMT cannot be passive.

“So today, having heard the reports on the discussions that have been taking place we are confirming that the strike action scheduled to take place on 21st, 23rd and 25th June will go ahead.

“We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit.

“We call on the entire labour movement and the working people to rally to the support of the RMT and our members in this struggle.”

