Rail strikes latest: Britain braces for travel chaos as railways and Tubes shut down

Britain is bracing for commuter chaos as the biggest rail strikes in 30 years begin on Tuesday, bringing much of the country's transport network to a grinding halt.

More than 50,000 members of the rail union RMT are set to walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week, essentially shutting down majority of the country's transport network.

RMT members on the London Underground are staging a 24-hour Tube train stoppage on Tuesday.

The disruptions come after last-ditch talks to avert the strike broke down on Monday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejecting demands for a pay rise of at least seven per cent.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government was doing everything in its power to minimise the "mass disruption" set to cripple the network.

"It's estimated that around 20 percent of planned services will operate, focused on key workers, main population centres and critical freight routes," he told Parliament on Monday.

The strikes are expected to cause a ripple-effect across several industries, including for major events such as the Glastonbury music festival and the hospitality sector.

Schools have warned that thousands of teenagers taking national exams will also be affected.

'Don't travel' warning issued

Transport for London have told commuters "don't travel" as "mass disruptions" threaten to bring the country's transport network to a standstill.

If people must travel, they must finish their rail or Tube journey by 6pm.

🗓 On Tuesday 21 June - don’t travel. If you have to travel, finish your Tube or rail journey by 6pm



🗓 On Wednesday 22 June travel after mid-morning https://t.co/cPkysulqHx — Transport for London 🏳️‍🌈 (@TfL) June 20, 2022

PM: Unions are harming those they are meant to help

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where he is expected to say: “The unions are harming the very people they claim to be helping."

"By going ahead with these rail strikes, they are driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers, whilst also impacting businesses and communities across the country," he is set to say.

“Too high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living.

"Now is the time to come to a sensible compromise for the good of the British people and the rail workforce.”

Commuters travel on London Underground ahead of national rail strikes in London - Shutterstock

Who is going on strike?

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators.

When are the strikes?

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

How bad will the disruption be?

Fewer than one in five trains will run, and only on main lines and only for around 11 hours, starting later and finishing earlier.

Will there be strikes on the London Underground?

Yes. Members of the RMT and Unite will strike on Tuesday.

Are other unions involved in the dispute?

Yes. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association and the drivers union Aslef are also taking industrial action or balloting for strikes.

Why are the unions striking?

Talks between operators and the RMT continued into Monday afternoon, but the two sides could not reach a deal to resolve a row over pay and conditions.

Will there be more strikes after this week?

Yes. Members of Aslef on the Croydon Tramlink will stage a 48-hour walkout next week, and more strikes are likely if there is not a breakthrough.

