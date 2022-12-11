Rail strikes ‘will force families to hold virtual Christmas’

Victoria station, rail strikes - James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Strikes are set to force families to hold a “virtual Christmas”, the Transport Secretary has said.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mark Harper said disruption to trains would mean people may be left with “no choice” but to change their plans and miss seeing loved ones.

The chaos that families face over the festive season has echoes of the pandemic, when two years of celebrations had to be scaled back or cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

The rail network will be disrupted on and off for more than a month as regional strikes, which started on Dec 2, will this week give way to national industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

“This year, many families may have no choice but to alter their plans and have a virtual Christmas again,” said Mr Harper. “This isn’t due to a new public health pandemic, but because of rail strikes, planned by the RMT union to cause misery during the festive period.”

His comments mark the first time a government minister has explicitly suggested that the strikes would have a similar impact to Covid this winter.

Mr Harper claimed the RMT was pressing ahead with the strikes because its bosses are “ideologically” committed to industrial action, despite being offered a pay deal.

The RMT is planning four days of walkouts this week, followed by another series of strikes during Christmas week from Dec 24-27. Further walkouts are scheduled for the New Year, with Jan 3, 4, 6 and 7 earmarked for action.

The rail network has already been hit by four days of regional strikes, with Unite members working for East Midlands Railways walking out on Dec 2 and 3, followed by RMT Avanti West Coast strikes on Dec 11 and 12.

The country also faces weeks of strikes by various unions, including nurses and ambulance drivers as well as Border Force officials and postal workers.

It comes as The Telegraph reveals that less than a tenth of striking ambulance and 999 workers will be covered by the Armed Forces.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is expected to deploy 600 military personnel to drive ambulances, with a further 150 providing support and logistics when over 10,000 NHS staff walk out on Dec 21 and 28.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association on Sunday said junior doctors were “very likely” to strike over demands for a pay rise of more than a quarter.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, rejected an offer by the Royal College of Nursing to pause its strike if ministers agree to talks on pay.

Private deliveries are already being hit by delays after Royal Mail strikes led to an unprecedented spike in demand for their services.

On Sunday, rail industry sources urged the RMT to allow members to have a say over their pay deal after Mick Lynch, the union’s general secretary, rejected the Rail Delivery Group’s offer of an eight per cent rise over two years outright.

“It’s already too late to do anything about this week’s strikes, but there is still time to avoid beginning a New Year with four days of strikes,” said a senior source.

“The RMT leadership needs to do the right thing and put the offer on the table to their membership. There is little solidarity in forcing them to kick off 2023 out of pocket or condemning passengers and business to more damaging disruption.”

A separate pay offer of nine per cent from Network Rail has been put by the RMT to its members, but with a recommendation to reject it. The vote closes at midday on Monday, with the result expected to be announced later in the day.

Rail bosses are understood to be downbeat about the chances of the union’s members voting in favour of the deal, given Mr Lynch’s “cynical” instruction for them to dismiss it.

“If they had stayed neutral and said here is the latest offer, there would probably have been a fighting chance of getting a positive outcome,” said a source.

The source added that Network Rail members of the union were being used as “pawns” by RMT leaders in their broader “political battle” with the Government.

Mr Harper said rail disruption over the next few weeks would mean thousands of people having to rearrange or cancel holiday plans and businesses facing reduced sales during what should be their busiest period.

He added that “winter pressures on our NHS will be further exacerbated as NHS staff will have difficulty getting to work, and members of the public will struggle to keep medical appointments”.

But he added that “this dire situation is not inevitable”, saying: “Today, RMT union members have a chance to end it. The Government has worked hard to ensure that there is a fair two-year pay deal on the table, one that is not only more generous than pay deals across the private sector, but also comes with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies.

“RMT union leaders have come out against this deal and remain ideologically intent on pressing ahead with strikes. The very future of our rail industry is too important to be derailed by ideological strike action.”

The RMT was contacted for comment.