Rail strikes will cause ‘incredible damage’, warn business chiefs - live updates

Business leaders have warned of “incredible” damage to the economy as Britain braces for the biggest rail strike in 30 years.

Economists at the Centre for Economics and Business Research have warned that the three strikes this week will have a fallout worth at least £91m to the UK economy.

Industry leaders have warned that the costs could be even more as travellers and commuters decide to stay at home.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that the capital “cannot afford a summer of chaos on the railways and Tube lines”.

He called for the RMT union, Network Rail, and the Government to return to negotiations amid fears that this week’s walkout could be repeated later this year.

London bike use soars as commuters ride out strikes

A record numbers of Londoners are cycling into work amid a wave of Tube strikes that have brought the capital to a standstill.

An all-time annual high of 12m trips were taken on Santander Cycles over the last year, according to data from Transport for London. Usage is still going up, with a new record broken in each of the last nine months.

A TfL spokesman said: "The cycle hire scheme plays an important role in ensuring Londoners have as many transport options as possible.

"During strike action, TfL provides additional staffed Santander Cycles hubs to guarantee customers can hire and dock bikes."

This week's rail and Tube strikes come just weeks after industrial action after the Platinum Jubilee weekend, when a string of major Tube lines were disrupted or closed entirely.

FTSE 100 opens flat

The FTSE 100 is treading water at the open following strong gains to kick off the week.

The blue-chip index inched only marginally higher to 7,124 points.

Hospitality and retail sectors brace for impact

With many workers opting to stay at home to avoid the disruption, hospitality and retail firms are expected to be hardest hit by the loss of trade.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, has warned that the rail strike could cost the sector up to £540m.

She said:

Fragile consumer confidence will take a further hit, thousands of people able and willing to spend money in hospitality venues across the country will be prevented from doing so, while staff will undoubtedly struggle to even get to work. We should all be pulling in the same direction if we're to get the UK economy back on track, and want to see urgent and productive talks to avoid widespread disruption, next week.

James Hardiman, senior analyst at the British Retail Consortium, said:

Unsurprisingly, the upcoming rail strikes will be damaging for retail, as the strikes limit commuter and customer traffic. UK footfall is already down on pre-pandemic levels, and this will only slow the progress retailers have made to bring people back in-store.

Fears rise over future strikes

The CEBR has predicted that almost 50pc of the impact of the strikes will be felt today, when both Tube and rail workers are involved in strike action.

However, disruption is set to continue for the rest of the week. What's more, bosses fear there could be a repeat of the walkout later in the year.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:

While this strike will be damaging, a recession is looking likely regardless; as such, I wouldn't pin an eventual recession on this strike. However, what is very worrying is the possibility that this dispute continues through the year and we see multiple strikes into the future. A week lost every month for the foreseeable future is going to do incredible short-term and long-term damage to the economy and the UK's reputation as an attractive destination for investment.

Bosses warn of 'incredible' damage from strikes

Good morning.

Bosses have warned continued strikes will cause "incredible" damage to the UK in both the short and the long term.

Businesses are braced for disruption as the biggest walkout on Britain's railways kicks off today.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research have warned that the three strikes taking place today, on Thursday and on Saturday will have a fallout worth at least £91m to the UK economy.

There's also expected to be disruption on the days in-between, while industry leaders have warned of further economic damage as workers opt to stay at home.

