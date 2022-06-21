Rail strikes will cause ‘incredible damage’, warn business chiefs - live updates

James Warrington
·5 min read
Britain rail strike RMT trains Tube disruption economy damage - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Britain rail strike RMT trains Tube disruption economy damage - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Business leaders have warned of “incredible” damage to the economy as Britain braces for the biggest rail strike in 30 years.

Economists at the Centre for Economics and Business Research have warned that the three strikes this week will have a fallout worth at least £91m to the UK economy.

Industry leaders have warned that the costs could be even more as travellers and commuters decide to stay at home.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that the capital “cannot afford a summer of chaos on the railways and Tube lines”.

He called for the RMT union, Network Rail, and the Government to return to negotiations amid fears that this week’s walkout could be repeated later this year.

08:17 AM

London bike use soars as commuters ride out strikes

Santander Cycle TfL Tube strikes - Vudi Xhymshiti/Anadolu Agency&nbsp;
Santander Cycle TfL Tube strikes - Vudi Xhymshiti/Anadolu Agency

A record numbers of Londoners are cycling into work amid a wave of Tube strikes that have brought the capital to a standstill.

An all-time annual high of 12m trips were taken on Santander Cycles over the last year, according to data from Transport for London. Usage is still going up, with a new record broken in each of the last nine months.

A TfL spokesman said: "The cycle hire scheme plays an important role in ensuring Londoners have as many transport options as possible.

"During strike action, TfL provides additional staffed Santander Cycles hubs to guarantee customers can hire and dock bikes."

This week's rail and Tube strikes come just weeks after industrial action after the Platinum Jubilee weekend, when a string of major Tube lines were disrupted or closed entirely.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 opens flat

The FTSE 100 is treading water at the open following strong gains to kick off the week.

The blue-chip index inched only marginally higher to 7,124 points.

07:54 AM

Hospitality and retail sectors brace for impact

Rail strikes retail hospitality - &nbsp;REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Rail strikes retail hospitality - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

With many workers opting to stay at home to avoid the disruption, hospitality and retail firms are expected to be hardest hit by the loss of trade.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, has warned that the rail strike could cost the sector up to £540m.

She said:

Fragile consumer confidence will take a further hit, thousands of people able and willing to spend money in hospitality venues across the country will be prevented from doing so, while staff will undoubtedly struggle to even get to work.

We should all be pulling in the same direction if we're to get the UK economy back on track, and want to see urgent and productive talks to avoid widespread disruption, next week.

James Hardiman, senior analyst at the British Retail Consortium, said:

Unsurprisingly, the upcoming rail strikes will be damaging for retail, as the strikes limit commuter and customer traffic.

UK footfall is already down on pre-pandemic levels, and this will only slow the progress retailers have made to bring people back in-store.

07:49 AM

Fears rise over future strikes

The CEBR has predicted that almost 50pc of the impact of the strikes will be felt today, when both Tube and rail workers are involved in strike action.

However, disruption is set to continue for the rest of the week. What's more, bosses fear there could be a repeat of the walkout later in the year.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:

While this strike will be damaging, a recession is looking likely regardless; as such, I wouldn't pin an eventual recession on this strike.

However, what is very worrying is the possibility that this dispute continues through the year and we see multiple strikes into the future.

A week lost every month for the foreseeable future is going to do incredible short-term and long-term damage to the economy and the UK's reputation as an attractive destination for investment.

07:45 AM

Bosses warn of 'incredible' damage from strikes

Good morning.

Bosses have warned continued strikes will cause "incredible" damage to the UK in both the short and the long term.

Businesses are braced for disruption as the biggest walkout on Britain's railways kicks off today.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research have warned that the three strikes taking place today, on Thursday and on Saturday will have a fallout worth at least £91m to the UK economy.

There's also expected to be disruption on the days in-between, while industry leaders have warned of further economic damage as workers opt to stay at home.

5 things to start your day

1) German firms pay the price for Russian energy reliance as distress soars  Berlin's companies are at greatest risk of default compared with European counterparts

2) Online sales tax would cost families £175 extra a year, Sunak told  The proposed levy would be passed straight on to shoppers, according to think tanks

3) Ocado hit with ratings downgrade as it raises £575m for international push  Grocer taps market despite signs of inflation slowing the online retail revolution

4) Winter blackout fears spark dash for coal across Europe  Netherlands, UK and Germany scramble to stock up on dirtiest fossil fuel

5) How the labour squeeze is changing the food we eat  A lack of seasonal workers is putting pressure on farmers and altering what is on offer in supermarkets

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday morning, with the Hang Seng Index rising 0.5pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.05pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat.

Tokyo shares similarly opened higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 1pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: DS Smith, Monks Investment Trust, Telecom Plus (full-year results); Safestore (interims)

  • Economics: Existing home sales (US)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.