Rail strike: Wales rugby fans face limited service from Cardiff

Rugby fans face more travel disruption after Wales' game on Saturday

Rugby fans face travel disruption after Wales' next rugby international due to strike action by railway workers.

Network Rail signal workers are holding four days of industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions, starting on Saturday.

It means Great Western Railway (GWR) is running a limited service.

Passengers heading from Cardiff towards Bristol have been urged to catch their train immediately after Wales' match against Georgia finishes.

Fans travelling west towards Bridgend and Swansea will not be affected.

Saturday's game, Wales' third of the Autumn Nations Series, kicks off at 13:00 GMT and the last train from Cardiff Central to London Paddington departs at 16:23.

With a queuing system in operation outside Cardiff Central, it means passengers are advised not to enjoy city centre bars and restaurants after the final whistle or they risk missing the small travel window.

The last London-bound train leaves Cardiff Central at 16:43 GMT

GWR's Daryn McCombe said: "If you're travelling back towards London and Bristol, there is only a limited time that we'll be able to get you home after the match."

There will be extra GWR services heading west with trains every hour from Cardiff to Swansea until 21:40.

Transport for Wales is unaffected and will operate its normal timetables.

Network Rail's interim western route director, David Davidson, said strike action was "really disappointing" and "needless".

People who have already purchased tickets for travel on Saturday can claim a full refund or travel on alternative days.

Why are there strikes?

The RMT union has been in dispute since June

The unions are in dispute with the government and rail companies about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.

On pay, the unions say salaries should increase to reflect the rising cost of living.

The RMT has also claimed Network Rail plans to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs, as it tries to save £2bn over the next two years. The union said these jobs were "safety critical".

Network Rail has said there would be no more than 2,000 job losses and that all redundancies could be voluntary. It said it would not consider any changes that would make the railways less safe.

The government has said the railway system needed modernisation and had to be financially sustainable for the long term.