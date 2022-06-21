What to do if the rail strike means you can't get to the airport for your holiday

Nick Trend
·6 min read
travelling to airport during rail strike gatwick express strike heathrow holiday travel chaos - Getty
travelling to airport during rail strike gatwick express strike heathrow holiday travel chaos - Getty

The National rail strike scheduled for today, June 23 and 25, and the London Tube strike today, are expected to cause major problems for anyone who has to travel in the UK – but just as badly affected will be travellers trying to get to and from the airport between now and Sunday. We have highlighted the biggest problem areas and done our best to answer the key questions and provide a few solutions.

What happens if I’m struggling to get to the airport?

The biggest issue for those heading abroad will be travel to and from London’s airports, because such a high proportion of passengers use rail and Tube services to reach them. A few trains are expected to run between Stansted, Gatwick and Heathrow but, if strikes go ahead, services will be heavily reduced and you will need to check the hours and timings before travelling.

The Stansted Express says that “services running will only operate from 7.30am, with the last trains finishing their journeys by 6.30pm. There will be two trains an hour (one train an hour on Thursday, when train drivers are also on strike). There will be no services from the airport to Norwich and Cambridge.”

The Heathrow Express will be operating from Paddington, but with services reduced to 30-minute intervals and only between 07:30 and 18:30. Heathrow will also be hit by the Tube strike tomorrow (Tuesday 21), which means that options for getting to the airport from central London will be very limited. There are buses, but they are likely to be extremely busy. It’s also worth noting that no Tube services will run before 8am on Wednesday.

The Gatwick Express is not running on June 21, 23 and 25, but there are a few options with other train companies.

Airport coach services are generally running, but demand is extremely high and seats are likely to sell out. I couldn’t find any availability to Gatwick for tomorrow, for example. National Express says that it is “working hard to increase availability across all our services where possible,” but this is complicated by the fact that it is already committed to ferrying over 30,000 passengers to Glastonbury this week.

What if I have already bought a rail ticket?

If you have bought a rail ticket that you can’t use, some companies (the Stansted Express, for example) are allowing you to use it on a different day but, in all cases, you can opt to claim a refund through the website of the company from which you bought it.

What problems face those driving to the airport?

The best option for many travellers will be to persuade a friend to drive you to the airport. You will normally have to pay a drop off fee (£5-£6 at Manchester for example), but you won’t have to pre-book. If you decide to drive yourself, it is essential to book parking at all airports in advance – not just to be sure of getting a space, but because the rates for turning up without a booking are much higher. At Luton charges vary from £30-£76.50 a day, depending on the proximity to the airport.

Don’t expect even pre-booked rates to be cheap this week, however. One reader has just emailed to say: “I’ve just booked airport parking at Gatwick for Thursday-Sunday. Off to Norway; no real way of getting to the airport without driving. There doesn’t seem to be a problem with availability at this stage, but it’s expensive – £80 long stay, £157 short stay (for four days).” Meanwhile, Gatwick, for example, is explicitly warning people not to attempt to park without a prior booking during the rail strike. Taxi services are heavily booked – if you are expecting to use that option and you haven’t already got a reservation, do not delay a moment longer. Airport websites have contact numbers for advance booking.

Will staying at the airport help?

A possible option for some will be to book an airport hotel – either for the night before departure or if you are returning to the UK and can’t get home (see below). I did a search for airport hotels near Stansted for this evening on booking.com and there was still some availability – though if you wanted a hotel within walking distance of the terminal you would have to pay £220. If you book a hotel outside that area, make sure it offers a shuttle service.

What if I miss my flight?

If you miss your flight because you simply can’t get to the airport, then you may be able to claim at least some of the costs of rebooking under your travel insurance policy, depending on your individual circumstances. Not all offer such cover, but for example, leading broker, PJ Hayman (pjhayman.com) says the following about its Travel Plus policy: “As long as you didn’t know about the strikes when you booked the trip and insurance then if you were unable to get to the airport because of the strikes (ie. they hadn’t yet been announced), you may have a claim under the Missed Departure section.” The key rule with any policy is not to assume you are covered without carefully reading the schedule and, ideally, talking to your insurer.

What happens if I can’t get home?

This will be a big problem for many people. Your best bet is to persuade friends or family to rescue you. Hiring a car is likely to be an unattractive option because you are only travelling in one direction and – even if you managed to secure a booking – the cost of having the car collected and returned to the airport is likely to be extremely high. If you can arrange a taxi now, do so – certainly do not expect to be able to book a taxi on arrival. If you think you may have to stay overnight, it is also worth booking now, in case rooms at airport hotels sell out (see above).

Should I change my flights?

As a legacy of Covid, with some airlines (BA, for example) you may be entitled to change your flight booking right up until the time that check-in opens. If you are really struggling with getting to the airport, it might be worth rescheduling your trip altogether. If you have booked a package with a tour operator, talk to it about potential options.

What should I do if I have booked a holiday in the UK and can no longer get there?

While you will be able to get a refund for your rail ticket, the situation over accommodation bookings is more complicated. If you already have travel insurance which covers UK holidays you may have some cover, but otherwise your options will depend on the booking conditions, or the good will, of the hotel, Airbnb or cottage you have arranged. Your best bet is to contact the owner or the agent as soon as possible to discuss the situation, but ultimately you may have to pay cancellation charges.

Do you have a travel question relating to the rail strikes this week? Comment below to join the conversation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho