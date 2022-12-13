Rail strike latest LIVE: Major rail walkout begins as snow and ice continues to cause travel chaos

(Jeremy Selwyn)

Commuters are facing widespread rail disruption after a series of walkouts began on Tuesday morning.

Around 40,000 rail workers will strike across Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in a long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions.

The cold weather also hampered the travel network, with the Met Office provisionally recording the coldest night and day of the year on Monday.

Most train companies in Britain are affected by the strike, with passengers warned to “only travel if absolutely necessary”.

There are likely to be no services early in the morning or late at night on Tuesday as a result of a walkout by the RMT, with only one in five services operating between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Most TfL services will continue to run, but there will be some disruption or suspensions on routes where the track is operated by Network Rail.

The Bakerloo Line between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone is suspended until 7.30am and will run a reduced service until 6.30pm, as is the District line between Wimbledon-Parsons Green and Turnham Green-Richmond.

The RMT union has called the walkout in a demand for better conditions and pay rises to match the pace of inflation but the Government has refused inflation-linked pay offers.

‘Tide is turning on strikes’ despite RMT walkout, claims Transport Secretary

07:24 , Josh Salisbury

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has claimed the "tide is turning" within unions about strike action, despite Tuesday’s walkout.

He told GB News that a "fair and reasonable offer" had been made to rail workers.

“One of the unions accepted that offer - Unite workers have accepted it, the TSSA have recommended acceptance and we'll get their ballot results later this week.

“But the RMT have refused to do so and I would call on them to look again at this offer and and accept it.

“And it's interesting in their ballot yesterday, only just over half of their workforce actually rejected it - almost 40% of their workforce, even with a very clear instruction from their union leadership, actually voted in favour of it.

“So I think the tide is turning on people seeing that the offers we have made are reasonable, taking into account both the travelling public but also the interest of taxpayers."

‘Hard to see hope for ending rail strikes’ - Network Rail chief

07:16 , Josh Salisbury

It is hard to see hope in the negotiations on rail strikes, Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines has said.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are undertaking two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail, and 14 train companies, from Tuesday and Friday.

Asked if there is a glimmer of hope in the negotiations, Mr Haines told BBC Breakfast: “It's hard to see that today. I've learned, you know, through a long career, that sometimes the light is just around the corner.

“But where I stand today, I'd have to say that with the level of disruption the RMT are imposing, the way forward isn't obvious."

Commuters warned not to travel

07:13 , Josh Salisbury

Rail industry bodies have warned commuters not to travel unless “absolutely necessary” on Tuesday amid a walkout by the RMT union.

Only around one in five services are expected to run nationwide throughout the day and it is likely that there will be no trains at all on some routes.

Services may also start later on days following the end of the strike action.

Network Rail said: “Expect disruption today due to strike action and only travel if absolutely necessary.

“There will be significantly reduced train services across the railway.”